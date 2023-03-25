Porter contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 151-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Porter was coming off a triple-double Wednesday against Memphis and put up another massive line Friday, but the Rockets were still blown out and gave up 151 points. Porter is trending up with averages of 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.7 three-pointers over the past six games. The Rockets take on the Cavaliers on March 26 with three games left on their road trip.