Porter finished with 27 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 victory over the Lakers.

Porter led all players in scoring in the contest, posting his highest point total since mid-December. He scored 18 points in the first half before sustaining a cut over his left eye, but Porter was able to return for the start of the third quarter. The fourth-year guard was uncharacteristically efficient with his shot, making 11 of 16 attempts after shooting just 32.4 percent over his previous three games. Since returning from a lengthy injury absence March 1, Porter is averaging 15.0 points, 7.1 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.1 steals over seven contests.