Porter supplied 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 loss to Memphis.

Porter has been a solid fantasy option for managers all season, and put up one of his biggest performances of the year Wednesday. This was his first triple-double of the season, and it couldn't have come at a better time for fantasy owners in the thick of the playoffs. The Rockets sit in last place in the Western conference, but Porter should continue to see a heavy workload to finish the season.