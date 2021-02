Porter generated 11-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 assists, 11 rebounds, two steals and one block over 39 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 win over the BayHawks.

Porter has been a key factor over the first 10 games of the G League campaign, and he posted his first triple-double of the year during Thursday's win. The 20-year-old is now averaging 23.7 points, 7.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds over 35.7 minutes per contest to begin the season.