Porter finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 28 minutes in Monday's preseason loss to the Heat.
Porter did a little bit of nearly everything in the loss, leading Houston in assists and steals and finishing second in points and rebounds. He also knocked down a trio of threes and committed just two turnovers in 28 minutes. Porter is averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 triples through three preseason contests.
