Porter recorded 31 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Nets.

Porter shot 50.0 percent from the field and scored 12 of his 31 points from downtown, but it wasn't enough to lead his team to victory. The USC product stuffed the stat sheet by recording three steals for the third time in March, and he fell just one rebound shy of a double-double.