Porter is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Spurs due to right knee soreness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter is questionable to miss just his second game of the season Thursday. Daishen Nix, Josh Christopher and Garrison Mathews are all candidates to receive extended minutes if he's unable to play. Porter's next chance to play will be Sunday's game against the Bucks if he's ruled out Thursday.