Porter is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers due to lower back soreness.
Porter has yet to miss a game this season and also has yet to score in single digits. If he sits Friday, more usage could be in store for Jalen Green, while more minutes could go the way of Daishen Nix and Josh Christopher.
