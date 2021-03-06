Porter has been recalled from the G League and will play for the Rockets after the All-Star break, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As expected, the second-year pro will get a chance to play in the NBA after Cleveland dealt him to Houston, and he was subsequently sent to the G League. Porter was excellent in the G League. In 36.0 minutes per game, he averaged 24.1 points, 7.3 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. It's not clear what his role will be for the Rockets, but he'll presumably come off the bench and compete for minutes with Sterling Brown, Jae'Sean Tate and Ben McLemore.