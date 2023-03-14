Porter supplied 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 111-109 victory over Boston.

Porter logged 13 assists for the second time in his last four outings. His inefficient scoring continues, but he has done an excellent job of making up for it in several other categories. Since returning from a foot injury that took place back in January, the young guard's scoring average has slipped a bit (13.0), but he's also been averaging 7.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in that span.