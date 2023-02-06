Porter (foot) will remain out for Monday's game against the Kings, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter will be sidelined for a 13th straight game while he continues to recover from the bruised left foot he sustained Jan. 11 in Sacramento. The point guard said last Tuesday that he remains in the midst of rehabbing the injury and has thus far been limited to dribbling and light shooting, but he nor the Rockets haven't provided any indication when he might be ready to practice again. With that in mind, Porter doesn't look like a strong bet to suit up in any of the Rockets' three games this week.