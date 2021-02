Porter will return to the Rockets following the All-Star break, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Porter has been playing in the G League bubble with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In 10 appearances, he has averaged 23.7 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 35.7 minutes. It's possible he carves out a role with the Rockets once he's back in the NBA after the break.