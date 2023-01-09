Porter (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against Minnesota, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
Porter suffered an apparent ankle injury, but it wasn't severe enough to rule him out of the contest, and he got back into the court in the second half.
