Porter ended Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers with 22 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Porter put together a strong outing across the board, though he needed 19 shot attempts to score 22 points. This has been a theme for the USC product in the early going, as he's shooting 40.9 percent from the field. However, Porter continues to provide value in boards and assists, averaging 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists through nine matchups this season.