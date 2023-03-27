Porter ended Sunday's 108-91 loss to the Cavaliers with six points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Porter was certainly not at his best in the loss, delivering a performance that was both inefficient and unproductive. Despite putting together what has been a career-best season in terms of fantasy value, Porter's real-life impact continues to be a real talking point. It's hard to envisage him as anything more than a role player on a competitive team, meaning his long-term value is far from certain should the Rockets ever figure out how to turn themselves into a winning franchise.