Porter (ankle) will not play Friday against Milwaukee.

With Porter ruled out and 13 players included on the injury report, the Rockets may be in legitimate jeopardy of not being able to field enough players for Friday's game. But as a team looking to lose as many games as possible, a forfeit wouldn't necessarily be the worst outcome. As far as Porter is concerned, he should be considered day-to-day after departing Wednesday night's loss with a sprained left ankle. There's a decent chance he could sit again Saturday at Utah.