Porter (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Indiana, Adam Spolane of SportsRadio610 reports.
Porter will miss his first game of the season due to low-back soreness. In his absence, Daishen Nix and Josh Christopher are candidates for increased roles, but Jalen Green figures to operate as Houston's go-to playmaker.
