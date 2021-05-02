Porter had 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3pt, 2-2 FT) and six assists in Saturday's loss to the Warriors.
Coming off of a 50-point eruption against Milwaukee on Thursday, Porter followed up with a decidedly less-explosive performance Saturday night. Still, the ex-Cavalier led the Rockets in field-goal attempts while tacking on multiple three-pointers for the seventh time in the last eight games.
