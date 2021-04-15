Porter scored 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) with five rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 132-124 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Despite an inefficient shooting performance, Porter was able to score in double figures for the 10th time in his last 11 games. Over that span, the guard has been a solid offensive contributor for fantasy managers, averaging 16.1 points, 6.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. Porter has also picked up at least one steal in three consecutive contests.