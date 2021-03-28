Porter finished Saturday's win over the Timberwolves with 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists.

After missing the previous three games with a quad injury, Porter made his return to the starting lineup and saw 31 minutes of action. He was the Rockets' leading scorer and one of only two Houston players (D.J. Augustin) to reach the 20-point plateau. With Victor Oladipo in Miami, Porter should continue to be a productive option for the lottery-bound Rockets going forward.