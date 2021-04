Porter finished Friday's blowout loss to Denver with four points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds.

The game was over by halftime, but Porter still saw his regular workload (32 minutes) and simply wasn't able to get anything going offensively. The effort was a major letdown after he'd posted 22 and 19 points, respectively, over his last two games. Porter will look to bounce back Sunday against the Magic.