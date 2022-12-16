Porter supplied 21 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-108 loss to the Heat.

Porter failed to reach the 20-point mark in three straight games but managed to accomplish that feat there, although unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to carry the Rockets to victory. The positives didn't end there for the young guard, as he also recorded a season-high mark in steals. Porter is averaging 18.3 points, 4.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game across seven December contests.