Porter chipped in 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 129-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Porter ended the loss with a serviceable, yet unflattering performance. After a hot start to the season, he is now outside the top 140 in standard leagues despite averaging a healthy 18.7 points to go with 6.1 assists per game. His percentages are a real drag when it comes to his overall value, currently sitting at 41.6 percent from the field and 73.0 percent from the line. He remains a clear must-roster player as long as you can absorb his deficiencies.