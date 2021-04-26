Porter went through practice Monday and will make his return to action Tuesday night against Minnesota, Cayleigh Griffin of ATT SportsNet Southwest reports.

After missing three games while dealing with the league's COVID-19 protocols, Porter was cleared to return to the team Monday, and after putting in a full practice he's been cleared to return Tuesday. Prior to entering the protocols, Porter averaged 17.0 points, 6.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 made threes over his last five appearances (35.2 MPG).