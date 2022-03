Porter (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against Utah, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Prior to Tuesday's game against the Clippers, coach Stephen Silas implied that Porter could miss both halves of the back-to-back, but he was surprisingly listed as probable earlier in the day and has now been fully removed from the injury report. All signs point to Porter returning to the starting lineup at point guard -- especially wit Dennis Schroder (ankle) sidelined.