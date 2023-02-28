Porter (foot), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, was spotted getting shots up during the Rockets' morning shootaround, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter looks like he has a chance to suit up for the first time since Jan. 11, but even if he's available, the dynamic point guard will likely operate under some restrictions following a 19-game absence due to a left foot contusion. Before suffering the injury, Porter had scored in double figures in all 39 of his appearances on the season. He enters Tuesday's contest maintaining averages of 19.5 points, 5.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.