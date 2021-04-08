Porter posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in a 102-93 win against the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Porter has taken a high volume of shots since joining the Rockets in March. Although his field-goal percentage hasn't gotten much better, his ability to snag rebounds and assists has, as he's averaging 5.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in April. The 20-year-old has struggled with keeping possession of the ball, averaging 5.3 turnovers a game over his team's last four games. Expect the guard's playing time to remain fairly high as the team lacks a quality shooting guard with Victor Oladipo now gone.