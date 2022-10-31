Porter ended with 26 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 loss to the Suns.

Porter ended just two boards shy of what would've been his second double-double of the season, and while his play on the glass is not something he's overly recognized for, it's worth noting that he's pulled down at least five rebounds in each of his seven contests to date. He's also thriving as a scorer, reaching the 20-point mark in three of his last four outings.