Porter will start Friday's game against Portland, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Porter was listed as probable while dealing with a minor quad injury, but as expected, he'll be good to go for Friday's contest. Across five appearances, the fourth-year combo guard is posting 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.
