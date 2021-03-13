Porter will start Friday's game against the Jazz, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Porter played 29 minutes off the bench and posted a double-double in his team debut Thursday, and he'll join the starting lineup for Friday's contest with John Wall (knee) unavailable. Porter should play a considerable role once again Friday.
More News
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Double-doubles in team debut•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Recalled from G League•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Nears triple-double Thursday•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Leads Vipers on scoreboard•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Returning to Rockets after break•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Posts triple-double in win•