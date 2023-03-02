Porter is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus Memphis, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Porter will replace Daishen Nix in the starting lineup Wednesday. The 22-year-old guard will play in his first game since Jan. 11 but will be on a minutes restriction.
