Porter's (quadriceps) status for Sunday's game against the Thunder hasn't yet been determined, as an error in the NBA's official injury report listed his status from Dec. 23, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Porter missed the second half of Friday's loss to Detroit due to right quadriceps soreness, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be back on the court Sunday. If he's held out Sunday, Jae'Sean Tate could see slightly increased run for the Rockets.