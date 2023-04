Porter closed with 33 points (12-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and four steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 121-115 victory over Detroit.

Porter has been phenomenal for the Rockets ever since his dud against the Cavaliers on March 26. In his last three games, Porter has put up averages of 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 4.7 three-pointers. He'll look to keep it going against the Lakers on April 2.