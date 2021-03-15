Porter had 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and two rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Celtics.

It was yet another lopsided blowout for Houston, but the Rockets' struggles have opened the door for Porter, who made his second straight start and saw 30 minutes of action. While his shot wasn't falling Sunday, Porter figures to be among the weekend's most popular wavier wire pickups after he posted 27 points, eight assists, three rebounds, two bocks and a steal in Friday's loss to Utah.