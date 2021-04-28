Porter accumulated 10 points (2-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 20-year-old returned from a three-game absence due to the league's COVID-19 protocols and posted an inefficient 10 points on 12 shot attempts. Before entering the protocols, Porter was averaging 17.0 points, 6.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers in 35.0 minutes over his last five games. The second-year guard will look to bounce back shooting-wise Thursday at home against the Bucks.