Porter recorded 10 points (5-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists during 36 minutes in the Rockets' 120-110 loss to Memphis on Monday.

Porter saw a dramatic dip in efficiency in his second game back from a quad injury. He was not able to hit a single shot from beyond the arc, while failing to work his way to the line. The guard was surrounded by plenty of drama earlier this season, but since joining the Rockets, he's emerged as one of the year's most notable fantasy pickups. Porter is averaging 16.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 29.4 minutes since his arrival in Houston.