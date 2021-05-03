Porter had 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Knicks.
Porter came out of nowhere to score 50 points against the Bucks a few days ago and while he hasn't been able to reach the 20-point mark since then, it's worth noting he has now scored in double digits in six straight games. He's averaging 17.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game since the beginning of April.
