Porter notched 14 points (4-13, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and three turnovers in 31 minutes during Friday's 126-109 loss to the Clippers.

With John Wall (rest) out, Porter took control of the offense and dished out a season-high 13 assists. The second-year player has now scored in double digits and had at least five assists in seven straight games. The 2019 first-round pick has started the last eight games for the Rockets and appears to be at his best in a featured role, averaging 17.7 points and 6.7 assists as a starter this season. The main concern for Porter is inability to take care of the ball. He is averaging 3.5 turnovers on the season, including 24 in his last five contests.