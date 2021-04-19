Porter totaled 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal over 32 minutes during the 114-110 win over the Magic on Sunday.

Porter sat at the final 5:05 of the third because of foul trouble and would eventually foul out with over seven minutes to go in the game. Still, he was one of three players to hit the 20-point mark and managed to lead the Rockets in assists. After putting up a dud performance Friday, Porter managed to bounce back for his second 20-point outing in his last four contests.