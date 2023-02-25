Porter (foot) fully participated in Saturday's practice, but his status for Sunday's game against Portland remains to be determined, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter hasn't played since Jan. 11 due to a left foot contusion, but he's trending in the right direction and could return to action soon. Seeing as the injury was to his lower body, it wouldn't be surprising to see the fourth-year guard have some conditioning hurdles to clear, so he may operate under a minutes limit when he's ultimately cleared for action.