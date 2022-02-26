Porter was unavailable late in Friday's loss to the Magic after rolling his ankle, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter was back in action Friday following a two-game absence due to an illness, and he logged six points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and two steals in 21 minutes prior to his departure. Coach Stephen Silas didn't sound too concerned about Porter's injury after the game, but it's not yet clear whether the guard will be available Sunday against the Clippers.