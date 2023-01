Porter (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's contest against the Kings, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

After exiting early Wednesday following a collision with teammate Jae'Sean Tate, Porter will miss the Rockets' next game with a left foot contusion. Expect Kenyon Martin and Jae'Sean Tate to see increased minutes while Porter is out. Porter's next chance to return to action will be Sunday against the Clippers.