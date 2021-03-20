Porter (quadriceps) missed practice Saturday and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Thunder, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Porter was unavailable during the second half of Friday's contest due to right quadriceps soreness. Coach Stephen Silas said that it's "not looking good" for Porter to play Sunday after missing practice. If he's held out, Jae'Sean Tate and Sterling Brown could see increased run with John Wall on a minutes limit.