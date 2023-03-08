Head coach Stephen Silas said Porter is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Pacers due to a thigh contusion, Coty M. Davis of SI.com reports.

Porter has appeared in four straight games since a month-and-a-half long absence due to a foot injury, but he's expected to be sidelined again due to a thigh contusion. He presumably picked the injury up during Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn, which he finished with eight points (2-11 FG), eight rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes. In Porter's likely absence, Daishen Nix should see increased run, but Houston could also elevate TyTy Washington from the G League.