Porter (back) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter was expected to miss a second straight game Sunday, but the fact that he was upgraded a few hours from tip-off suggests he'll truly be a game-time call for this contest. Losing Porter would complicate the Rockets' chances of pulling the upset even more, though, as the fourth-year guard is averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists on the season. Kenyon Martin started in Porter's place against the Pacers on Friday.