Porter (foot) will not play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves and will be re-evaluated in one week, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter has already missed four games with a bruised left foot and is still in a considerable amount of pain, per coach Stephen Silas. Kenyon Martin has started in each of the four games Porter's missed while Jalen Green has shifted to the point guard position and they should continue to hold such roles until Porter returns. His first opportunity to do so will come Jan. 28 in Detroit.