Porter (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the 76ers.

Porter hasn't played since Jan. 11 due to a left foot contusion. The starting point guard said at the end of January that there's still no timetable for his return, and the team hasn't provided an update since. Following Monday's contest, Houston has only one game left before the All-Star break, so it seems likely Porter will miss that contest as well, which would bring his grand total to 17 straight absences. However, until there's clarification on a potential timeline, we'll continue to handle his status on a game-by-game basis, so his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Oklahoma City.