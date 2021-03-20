Porter won't return to Friday's game against the Pistons due to right quadriceps soreness, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Porter didn't return to the court after halftime, and the team ruled him out for the second half due to a quad issue. Prior to his departure, Porter recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over 10 minutes off the bench. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return Sunday against Oklahoma City.