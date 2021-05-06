Porter exited Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain and will not return, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Porter suffered the ankle sprain during the third quarter of Wednesday's game, limped to the locker room, and was ultimately ruled out for the rest of the night. That leaves the Rockets with six available players for the rest of the game. Depending on the severity of the injury, Porter's next chance to return will come Friday against Milwaukee.