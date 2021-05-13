Thomas will start Wednesday's game versus the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The 25-year-old will make his first start of the season with the Rockets still extremely short-handed. Thomas has averaged 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 steals in 28.7 minutes through three appearances since signing a 10-day contract last week.